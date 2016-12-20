版本:
BRIEF-IASIS Healthcare posts Q4 revenue $814.4 mln

Dec 20 IASIS Healthcare Corp

* IASIS Healthcare announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 13.7 percent to $814.4 million

* IASIS Healthcare Corp - net loss from continuing operations for Q4 ended September 30, 2016, totaled $76.3 million, versus $3.0 million in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

