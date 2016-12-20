BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy to acquire 865 Rite Aid stores in $950 mln deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Fred's Inc
* Fred's Pharmacy agrees to acquire 865 Rite Aid stores
* Deal for $950 million in cash
* Fred's Inc - upon completion of acquisition, company will operate acquired stores and will retain Rite Aid banner through a 24-month transition
* Closing of transaction is expected to take several months after walgreens boots alliance's proposed acquisition of Rite Aid is completed
* Fred's Inc says has received financing commitments to fund purchase price
* Expects that acquired stores would be accretive to earnings and generate substantial cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.