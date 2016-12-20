BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy to acquire 865 Rite Aid stores in $950 mln deal

Dec 20 Fred's Inc

* Fred's Pharmacy agrees to acquire 865 Rite Aid stores

* Deal for $950 million in cash

* Fred's Inc - upon completion of acquisition, company will operate acquired stores and will retain Rite Aid banner through a 24-month transition

* Closing of transaction is expected to take several months after walgreens boots alliance's proposed acquisition of Rite Aid is completed

* Fred's Inc says has received financing commitments to fund purchase price

* Expects that acquired stores would be accretive to earnings and generate substantial cash flow