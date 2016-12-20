版本:
BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives extension of credit facility

Dec 20 Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Hain Celestial receives lender limited waiver and extension of credit facility

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - extension of certain obligations under its unsecured credit facility from its lenders until February 27, 2017

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - unsecured $1 billion senior credit facility may be increased by an additional $350 million provided certain conditions are met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

