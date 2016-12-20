BRIEF-Flotek Industries Provides interim update on Q4 operations

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Flotek Industries Inc :
* Flotek Industries - expects total energy chemistry segment gross margins for Q4 to decline modestly, likely to 38-40% range, from Q3 level of 40.4%
* Flotek Industries Inc - consumer and industrial chemistry segment revenues to decline by $2.5-$3.5 million in q4 when compared to Q3 results
* Expects Q4 total energy chemistry segment revenues to increase by 10-15% when compared to q3, 2016 results
* Flotek Industries, Inc provides interim update on fourth quarter operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.