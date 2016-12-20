BRIEF-Kandi Technologies says govt will re-calculate subsidy payments for EVS that were manufactured during 2013-2014 period

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Re-Calculation is result of certain complications in jv company's advanced reusable battery exchange model
* Kandi technologies group - according to final results, government will re-calculate subsidy payments for evs that were manufactured during 2013-2014 period
* Kandi technologies - jv company has made modifications to its battery exchange model and has obtained government approval in february of 2016
* Kandi technologies group - applying 2016 guidelines for evs from 2013 to 2014, jv co estimates need to write off about $6.6 million of recorded account receivables
* Evs that were manufactured in 2015 and 2016 remain eligible for same amount of government subsidies
* Kandi technologies group - jv co incurred roughly $6.6 million in lost subsidies which converts into $3.3 million losses to kandi on equity method of accounting basis
* The final results of government subsidy review related to kandi's jv company released Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.