BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics' and Celgene Corporation's investigational drug JCAR017 granted breakthrough therapy designation from FDA and priority medicines eligibility from EMA

Dec 20 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Juno Therapeutics' and Celgene Corporation's investigational drug JCAR017 granted breakthrough therapy designation from FDA and priority medicines eligibility from EMA for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

* Juno Therapeutics Inc says pivotal DLBCL trial expected to begin in 2017

* Juno Therapeutics Inc says JCAR017 is not approved in any country Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

