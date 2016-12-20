版本:
BRIEF-Calavo Growers posts Q4 earnings of $0.53/share

Dec 20 Calavo Growers Inc:

* Calavo Growers Inc announces record fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 revenue $247.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $226.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Calavo Growers Inc - "double-digit increase in revenue and gross margin expected in fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

