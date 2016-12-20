版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Cree and Feit settle patent dispute and reach license agreement

Dec 20 Cree Inc:

* Cree and Feit settle patent dispute and reach license agreement

* Cree Inc - as part of settlement, Feit, Cree entered into royalty-bearing license agreement to Cree patents asserted in ITC case and in Wisconsin

* Cree inc - remaining terms of agreement are confidential.

* Cree inc - agreement also ends FEIT's claims against Cree in litigation filed in u.s. District court for middle district of North Carolina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐