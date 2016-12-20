BRIEF-Discovery air announces revolving credit facility from Clairvest

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Discovery Air Inc :
* Discovery Air - all borrowings under facility secured, bear interest at 12% per annum payable on Feb 15, 2017,may 15, 2017 and mature on June 30, 2017
* Discovery Air Inc says all borrowings under revolving credit facility are secured and will mature on June 30, 2017
* Discovery air inc says credit agreement provides a revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $25 million
* Discovery Air - proceeds to be used to refinance existing equipment loan in favor of corporation pursuant to credit agreement dated march 30, 2016
* Discovery Air announces revolving credit facility from Clairvest
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.