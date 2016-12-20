BRIEF-KLR Energy, Tema Oil and Gas co to combine to form Rosehill Resources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 KLR Energy Acquisition Corp :
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - in connection deal, certain institutional investors will purchase $75 million of Rosehill Resources series a preferred stock
* KLR Energy is expected to retain a significant equity stake in rosehill resources
* KLR will have two representatives on Rosehill Resources' board of directors
* Transaction was unanimously approved by respective boards of directors of companies
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - Rosehill resources expects to have $117 million of projected liquidity to fund its development plan
* KLR Energy Acquisition-addition Rosemore, Inc and KLR energy's sponsor agreed to purchase up to $20 million of series a preferred stock or class a stock
* KLR Energy Acquisition-proceeds of private placements, backstop by Rosemore, KLR Energy's sponsor to fund cash consideration to effect business combination
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - proceeds of private placement will be used to fund cash portion of consideration required to effect deal
* Tema's management team will run Rosehill Resources post-transaction
* J. A. Townsend, president of Tema, will serve as chief executive officer of Rosehill Resources
* Press release - KLR Energy Acquisition Corp and Tema Oil And Gas Company to combine to form Rosehill Resources, a pure-play Delaware basin company
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.