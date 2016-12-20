BRIEF-Allergan to acquire Acelity L.P. Inc's LifeCell Corp for $2.9 bln

Dec 20 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan anticipates LifeCell assets will generate approximately $450 million in 2016 revenue

* Upon deal close, Allergan will also acquire LifeCell's innovative manufacturing capabilities and its research and development operations, based in new jersey

* Allergan Plc says deal immediately accretive

* Pending approvals and fulfillment of other conditions, co currently anticipates closing transaction during first half of 2017

* Allergan to acquire Acelity L.P. Inc.'s LifeCell Corporation for $2.9 billion