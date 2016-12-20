版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments to buy 3 memory care communities for US$44.3 mln

Dec 20 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Purchase price of US$44.3 million

* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces the acquisition of three memory care communities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

