2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-MarketAxess says volume in open trading at $167 bln through Dec 16 vs $91.5 bln in 2015

Dec 20 MarketAxess Holdings Inc :

* Number of active open trading participants has grown by more than 50 pct in 2016

* Volume in open trading, totaled $167 billion through December 16, 2016 versus $91.5 bln for 2015

* Marketaxess reports record open trading volume in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

