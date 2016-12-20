版本:
BRIEF-Bluerock residential growth REIT acquires 324-unit apartment property in Austin, TX

Dec 20 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc :

* Total purchase price of approximately $48.9 million

* Transaction was further capitalized with a senior loan in amount of approximately $34.8 million

* Bluerock residential growth REIT acquires 324-unit apartment property in Austin, TX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

