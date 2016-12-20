版本:
BRIEF-Acasta Enterprises Inc. receives shareholder approval of qualifying acquisition

Dec 20 Acasta Enterprises Inc :

* Acasta Enterprises Inc. receives shareholder approval of qualifying acquisition

* Shareholders have approved its qualifying acquisition, with over 89% of votes cast in favour of qualifying acquisition

* qualifying acquisition is scheduled to close on January 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

