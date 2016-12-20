版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-TPG Capital to acquire Mediware Information Systems

Dec 20 Mediware Information Systems Inc

* Mediware Information Systems Inc says additional terms of transaction were not disclosed

* TPG capital to acquire Mediware Information Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

