BRIEF-Cobaltech announces increase to previously announced private placement

Dec 20 Cobaltech Mining Inc

* Increase size of offering from $2 million to $2.92 million

* No other changes to previously announced financing

* Cobaltech announces increase to previously announced private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

