版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 03:47 BJT

BRIEF-Celsion Corp announces $1.8 mln registered direct offering

Dec 20 Celsion Corp

* Celsion corp says to sell an aggregate of approximately 5.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.35 per common share

* Celsion corporation announces $1.8 million registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

