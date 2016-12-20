版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 04:02 BJT

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Group Insurance Associates Inc

Dec 20 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Arthur j gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Arthur j. Gallagher & co. Acquires group insurance associates, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

