BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma reports proposed concurrent public offering

Dec 20 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - company intends to use proceeds from both offerings to fund clinical development programs, for potential acquisitions

* Redhill Biopharma announces proposed concurrent public offering and registered direct offering of its American depositary shares and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

