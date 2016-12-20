版本:
BRIEF-City Office REIT reports the acquisition of $101 mln of Phoenix office properties

Dec 20 City Office Reit Inc :

* City Office REIT Inc - deal for $101 million

* Acquisition is anticipated to generate an initial full-year net operating income yield of approximately 7.7 pct

* City Office REIT announces the acquisition of $101 million of Phoenix office properties and update on sale of Washington Group plaza property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

