公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Takeda makes 10 million equity investment in Tigenix

Dec 20 Tigenix NV :

* Takeda makes 10 million equity investment in Tigenix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

