版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Tableau appoints Hilarie Koplow-McAdams to board of directors

Dec 20 Tableau Software Inc -

* Tableau appoints Hilarie Koplow-McAdams to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐