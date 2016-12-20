版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Stag Industrial announces amendments to unsecured term loans

Dec 20 Stag Industrial Inc -

* Amended and restated loan agreements related to two $150 million unsecured bank term loans

* Transaction reduced cost reflected in pricing grids

* Stag Industrial announces amendments to unsecured term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

