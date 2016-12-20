版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Steelcase appoints IDEO CEO Tim Brown to the board

Dec 20 Steelcase Inc :

* Steelcase welcomes IDEO CEO Tim Brown to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

