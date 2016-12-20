BRIEF-Nike reports Q2 earnings per share $0.50

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Nike Inc -
* Quarterly gross margin contracted 140 basis points to 44.2 percent
* Q2 north america total revenue $3,650 million versus $3,547 million
* Quarterly selling and administrative expense declined 2 percent to $2.5 billion
* Nike Inc says inventories as of November 30, 2016 for Nike, Inc were $5.0 billion, up 9 percent from November 30, 2015
* Nike Inc Q2 Western Europe total revenue $1,385 million versus $1,299 million last year
* Quarterly Greater China total revenues $1,055 million versus $938 million
* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $8.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.09 billion
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.