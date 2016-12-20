版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors announces $240 mln private placement of senior unsecured notes

Dec 20 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc :

* Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc says private placement consists of $120 million of notes with a nine-year term bearing interest at a fixed rate of 4.69 pct

* Sunstone Hotel - proceeds from new unsecured senior notes will be used primarily to repay in full 5.58 pct mortgage loan secured by embassy suites Chicago

* Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc - private placement also consists of $120 million of notes with an eleven-year term bearing interest at a fixed rate of 4.79 pct

* Sunstone Hotel Investors announces $240 million private placement of senior unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

