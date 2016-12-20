BRIEF-Inap completes initial round of cost cuts and provides initial 2017 forecast

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Internap Corp
* Reaffirms guidance for 2016
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to increase to $84 million to $87 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $297.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co's focus on higher return success-based projects is expected to result in decreased 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $42 million
* Inap completes initial round of cost cuts and provides initial 2017 forecast
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $275 million to $285 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.