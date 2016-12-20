版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces new president & CEO Samuel Norton

Dec 20 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Norton will succeed Ian Blackley

* Overseas Shipholding Group announces new president & CEO samuel norton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

