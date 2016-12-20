版本:
BRIEF-Claim Post Resources reports the commencement of a non-brokered private placement

Dec 20 Claim Post Resources Inc :

* Claim Post Resources - proceeds received to be used to re drill 1940 ddh #5 gold discovery hole in Deloro township

* Claim Post Resources Inc- commencement of non- brokered private placement to raise up to C$2 million

* Claim Post Resources Inc announces the commencement of a non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

