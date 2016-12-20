版本:
BRIEF-Capricorn Business Acquisitions reports director changes

Dec 20 Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc :

* Capricorn Business Acquisitions -co confirms it is no longer in discussions with Energex regarding the deal, therefore such deal is considered terminated

* Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. announces director changes and corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

