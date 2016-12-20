BRIEF-Harris & Harris Group reports a proposed strategic restructuring

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Harris And Harris Group Inc :
* Harris and Harris Group Inc - are recommending separation of Harris & Harris Group, currently a business development co into two distinct entities
* Currently aim to implement this restructuring during q2 of 2017
* Harris & Harris Group announces a proposed strategic restructuring
* First entity will be a registered closed-end fund named 180 degree capital corp
* Harris and Harris Group Inc says propose to manage assets that are not core to business strategy of hale under name 180 degree Capital Corp
* Harris and Harris Group - second entity, Hale.Life Corp, will be operating co focused exclusively on building a precision health, medicine business
* Harris and Harris -180 will be led by Kevin Rendino, current member of board, as CEO, and by Daniel Wolfe, current president, cfo and cco, who will serve in same roles
* Harris & Harris Group announces a proposed strategic restructuring
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.