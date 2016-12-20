BRIEF-Harris & Harris Group reports a proposed strategic restructuring

Dec 20 Harris And Harris Group Inc :

* Harris and Harris Group Inc - are recommending separation of Harris & Harris Group, currently a business development co into two distinct entities

* Currently aim to implement this restructuring during q2 of 2017

* Harris & Harris Group announces a proposed strategic restructuring

* First entity will be a registered closed-end fund named 180 degree capital corp

* Harris and Harris Group Inc says propose to manage assets that are not core to business strategy of hale under name 180 degree Capital Corp

* Harris and Harris Group - second entity, Hale.Life Corp, will be operating co focused exclusively on building a precision health, medicine business

* Harris and Harris -180 will be led by Kevin Rendino, current member of board, as CEO, and by Daniel Wolfe, current president, cfo and cco, who will serve in same roles

* Harris & Harris Group announces a proposed strategic restructuring