2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Barnwell Industries Q4 loss per share $0.17

Dec 20 Barnwell Industries Inc :

* Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports year-end and fourth quarter results

* Q4 loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

