BRIEF-Tornado Global Hydrovacs announces CFO departure

Dec 20 Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd :

* Says Bill Rollins appointed interim CFO

* Tornado global hydrovacs ltd says rollins will serve in the role while board of directors conducts a search for a new chief financial officer

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd- connie ping, chief financial officer and vice president administration is no longer an officer of tornado

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs announces chief financial officer departure