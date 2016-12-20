版本:
BRIEF-Jadestone Energy appoints new CFO

Dec 20 Jadestone Energy Inc :

* Jadestone Energy appoints new chief financial officer

* Jadestone Energy Inc says young will fill position to be vacated by will mathers, who is stepping down from cfo role

* Jadestone Energy Inc- Dan Young, as its chief financial officer, effective 18 january 2017

* Jadestone energy appoints new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

