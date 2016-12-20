版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Janssen submits two applications to FDA seeking approval of Simponi Aria

Dec 20 Johnson & Johnson :

* Janssen biotech - data from two separate phase 3 studies evaluating efficacy and safety of simponi aria 2 served as basis for submissions

* Janssen submits two applications to fda seeking approval of simponi aria (golimumab) for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

