公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Colony Capital says merger with NorthStar has been approved

Dec 20 Colony Capital Inc :

* Colony Capital Inc - companies expect to complete merger in January 2017

* Largest real estate merger for 2016 has been approved today, to create Colony Northstar, Inc., a NYSE equity REIT and global alternative investment manager with $58 billion of assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

