BRIEF-Tenneco appoints new chief technology officer

Dec 20 Tenneco Inc :

* Tenneco - Ben Patel, vice president for clean air global research & development and systems integration, is being promoted to role of cto

* Says cto and evp Tim Jackson to retire

* Tenneco appoints new chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

