BRIEF-Centric Health to purchase 6.75 pct convertible notes

Dec 20 Centric Health Corp -

* Intends to purchase through facilities of Toronto stock exchange for cancellation up to $2.75 million principal amount

* Normal course issuer bid will commence on December 23, 2016 and expire on October 30, 2017

* Centric Health announces intention to purchase 6.75 pct October 2017 convertible notes by way of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: