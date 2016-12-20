版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-BBSI appoints Vince Price to its board of directors

Dec 20 Barrett Business Services Inc -

* BBSI appoints Vince Price to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

