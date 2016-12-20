BRIEF-Bonterra Energy announces 2017 operational and financial budget and operations update for 2016

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Says company remains on target to exceed its full year average production guidance of 12,500 BOE per day
* Bonterra has set its 2017 capital expenditures budget at approximately $70 million
* 2017 capital budget is anticipated to increase average annual production by approximately five percent over 2016
* 2017 forecasted funds flow is approximately $140 million
* Announces 2017 operational and financial budget and operations update for 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.