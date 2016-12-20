版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Ennis reports Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Dec 20 Ennis Inc -

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Ennis Inc reports results for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2016, declares quarterly dividend and announces additional $20 million apportionment to its stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 sales fell 9 percent to $88.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐