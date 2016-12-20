版本:
BRIEF-Cup Capital to execute definitive agreement for proposed qualifying transaction with GBT GmbH

Dec 20 Cup Capital Corp -

* Deemed value ascribed to Cup shall be $0.64 per share, deemed value ascribed to GBLT shall be C$60 million plus 120 pct of gross proceeds of GBLT financing

* Cup Capital Corp announces execution of definitive agreement for proposed qualifying transaction with GBT GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

