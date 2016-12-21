版本:
BRIEF-Rugby Mining appoints Alejandro Adams as CFO

Dec 20 Rugby Mining Ltd :

* Appointed Alejandro Adams as chief financial officer

* Appointed Jonathan Hermanson as vice president of corporate development

* Alejandro Adams appointed as company's CFO replacing Jonathan Hermanson in this position

* Rugby appoints CFO and VP corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

