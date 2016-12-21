BRIEF-Photon Control provides litigation update

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Photon Control Inc
* Court ordered Photon Research And Development, anyone acting on its behalf prohibited from initiating contact with customers without co's authorization
* Court ordered original injunctive order be modified to require Photon Research And Development to provide full access to all its developed IP to co, customers
* Court ordered co must provide photon research and development with right of first refusal for any research and development work for customers subject to certain terms
* Photon control provides litigation update
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.