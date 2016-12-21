版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 09:27 BJT

BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Q4 production to meet, exceed guidance in Egypt

Dec 20 Transglobe Energy Corp :

* Q4 production expected to meet or exceed guidance of 12,800 BOPD in Arab Republic of Egypt

* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces closing of Canadian asset acquisition and mid-quarter Egypt update for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐