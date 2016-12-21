BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker reaches agreement to sell majority of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :
* Stanley Black & Decker - remaining part of mechanical security businesses, Sargent and Greenleaf (LTM revenues of about $50 million), was not included in sale
* Stanley Black & Decker - also announced that it intends to retain for long-term its commercial electronic security and automatic doors businesses
* Stanley Black & Decker reaches agreement to sell majority of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba for $725 million in cash
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.