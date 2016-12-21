版本:
BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker reaches agreement to sell majority of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba

Dec 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :

* Stanley Black & Decker - remaining part of mechanical security businesses, Sargent and Greenleaf (LTM revenues of about $50 million), was not included in sale

* Stanley Black & Decker - also announced that it intends to retain for long-term its commercial electronic security and automatic doors businesses

* Stanley Black & Decker reaches agreement to sell majority of its mechanical security businesses to dormakaba for $725 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

