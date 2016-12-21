RPT-BRIEF-Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for commercialization,development of Cabozantinib to include Canada

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Exelixis Inc
* Press release - Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization and development of cabozantinib to include canada
* Exelixis - Amendment enhances productive year with Cabometyx regulatory approvals and commercial launches in United States and European Union
* Says Exelixis to receive $10 million upfront payment, with subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones
* Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization and development of Cabozantinib to include Canada
* Says Ipsen is currently initiating launch of Cabometyx in EU
* Says regulatory filing in canada is expected in 2017, with regulatory approval anticipated in early 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.