BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Coca-cola Co :
* Coca-Cola Co - co, Anheuser-Busch Inbev have reached agreement regarding transition of Ab Inbev's 54.5% equity stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa for $3.15 billion, after customary adjustments
* Coca-Cola co - cos reached agreement in for co to acquire Ab Inbev's interest in bottling operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, El Salvador, Honduras for an undisclosed amount
* Says plans to hold all of these territories temporarily until they can be refranchised to other partners
* Press release - the coca-cola company and Anheuser-Busch Inbev reach agreement regarding coca-cola beverages Africa
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.