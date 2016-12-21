版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful

Dec 21 TDK Corp

* Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐